Make Elections Great Again!

In 2024, All Voters Must Show ID Before Casting a Ballot. Requiring Voter ID is Not Racist; It Improves Election Security. Americans Must Feel Secure About Election Results in 2024!
Return to Voting on Election Day with Few Exceptions. Instead of Machines, Americans Should Use Paper Ballots for Elections.
