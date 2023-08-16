REVELATION 2:9 AND THE GREAT CULTURAL "TALMUCIDE" OF BIBLE BELIEVING CHRISTIANS.

What you are going to see in this video is ABSOLUTELY REAL, this is a glimpse into the agenda and mindset of the biblical SOS as defined in Revelation 2:9. This is the religious organization who are ushering in the Great Tribulation of biblical Christianity, and let me say that IF you are a born again Christian in the essence and context of that biblical definition then what is contained within this video ABSOLUTELY applies to you, your children and your loved ones!







The SOS believe that God has given them 3 commands when they enter into the land of Israel, the first is to choose a king, the second is to ERASE biblical Christianity and the third is to build a temple.





It is blatantly obvious that many Christians do not understand that the Antichrist MUST appear first BEFORE the Great Tribulation, and that he along with his false prophet shall enforce the mark of the beast, the MOTB CANNOT be given until HE enforces it upon the world.





The definition of the word mark is an INSCRIPTION, NAME, STAMP OR LABEL OR SEAL, to signify OWNERSHIP, https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/mark thus in the context of the MOTB, the devil will be claiming all those who take his mark as his own personal property, which is why taking the MOTB CANNOT BE REVERSED [Revelation 14:9-12].





It is vitally important that we are aware of what is happening from a spiritual and prophetic perspective in this time and day and the Luciferian plan to enforce Satan's Great Tribulation upon bible believing Christians, and to identify the spiritual forces behind this astonishing event, because they are very hard at work to bring about this particular event.





The views and expressions of the pastors and preachers contained within this video are NOT an endorsement of those men, however, their discussion in relation to the topic of this video is highly relevant to what is being revealed.





My friends, this is VERY REAL, we are in an unseen war with the spirits of darkness that not only control the governments of this world, but also the vast majority of churches as well as religious orders. The end-times SOS have defined biblical Christianity as being the descendants of Esau whom God hated and have defined us as Edomites, this is how they are justifying their ERASING of biblical Christianity!





Romans 9:13

As it is written, Jacob have I loved, but Esau have I hated.





But remember that Jesus has prophesied that his followers will be called children of the devil, Jesus words in the following scriptures are extremely prophetic in the context of this video, when you view it, please try to keep this warning in mind!!





Matthew 10:24-30

The disciple is not above his master, nor the servant above his lord. It is enough for the disciple that he be as his master, and the servant as his lord. If they have called the master of the house Beelzebub, how much more shall they call them of his household? Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known.