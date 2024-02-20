Pitiful Animal





I found Pedro lying flat on the side of the road, out of breath.

He was alone and had no strength.

He was full of ticks and parasites

With each passing car, he followed his gaze in the hope of meeting someone's eyes.

I thought I had lived and seen all the worst.

But no, that day I witnessed such a terrifying moment with my own eyes.

In that small body, there was still life

That meant we still had hope.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

