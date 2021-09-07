Hunter Biden, the disgraced son of illegitimate President Joseph Biden, will face a military tribunal at Guantanamo Bay beginning on Monday, October 4, less than a month after U.S. Navy Seals apprehended him at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.Per a source at the Office of Military Commissions, the charges against Hunter Biden run the criminal gamut: The military is said to have evidence proving he had sexual liaisons with many underage females in the United States between 2012-2020, most of whom he purportedly drugged ahead of raping them.A day after Biden’s arrest, the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps filed a proposed witness list of 15 females Hunter Biden had drugged and raped, all of whom are expected to testify briefly view ZOOM as to their disastrous encounters with Biden. Other victims, our source said, don’t wish to cooperate for fear of Deep State retaliation.JAG intends to link Hunter Biden to the deaths of three females whom he allegedly murdered during the production of “snuff” films.In at least one incident, the military will give evidence showing that Hunter and his father raped a then-14-year-old girl in 2013.Other charges include money laundering, drug trafficking, and a litany of lesser offenses.