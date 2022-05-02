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Biden Coming for Your Gun Rights, But 2A Support Growing: The McKnights of Big Daddy Guns
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61 views • May 02, 2022
The Biden administration is ramping up the assault on the rights of gun owners but public support for the Second Amendment and civilian firearm ownership are growing fast, explain the McKnights, owners of Big Daddy Guns, in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter. Tony McKnight said that America's Founding Fathers understood that the God-given right to keep and bear arms was for military purposes, not hunting or sport, and as such, people should be able to own whatever sort of weaponry or military equipment they can afford. Sherrie McKnight, meanwhile, spoke on the significance of gun rights. The couple have become major firearm dealers with a national customer base that is constantly growing. Check out their business at bigdaddyunlimited.com
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