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Recall Targets ENTIRE CA County Board of Supervisors for COVID Tyranny
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160 views • December 21, 2021
Every single member of the Nevada County, California, Board of Supervisors is officially being targeted by local citizens for a recall, local activist leader Calvin Clark, who is leading the effort in one district, told The New American magazine's Alex Newman on the show Conversations That Matter. The reasons include disrespecting the rights of citizens during the so-called pandemic and abusing local businesses with lawless mandates, Clark continued. The historic recall effort is already underway.
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