ECOCIDE! - 5G ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION IS DESTROYING OUR WILDLIFE (2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of a Swindon Yellow Vests Documentary on the devastating effects upon our wildlife caused by 5G Electromagnetic Radiation emitting from LED street lighting and masts.I have been collecting this evidence for well over a year, and we need to hold our local councils and MPs accountable NOW for allowing the installation of this untested and UNINSURABLE system. It's killing the pollinators, small birds and shrubs and trees. What is it doing to us?
Stand up and be the Resistance. Let your MPs know that you know what they are doing. They are complicit in genocide.
Link to Part 1:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jm0y5hJGrrGk/
Find me on Telegram: @SwindonYV
Find me on Gab: @TomWho4
Please subscribe to my BitChute channel:
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/mrhellvis69/
Shared from and subscribe to:
MrHellvis69
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZLSAKgkerkyW/