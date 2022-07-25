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DOJ Defends Seventh Day Adventist Who Was Fired For Refusing To Work Sabbath. The City of Lansing
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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U.S. Department of Justice files lawsuit on behalf of Seventh Day Adventist, Sylvia Coleman who was fired for refusing to work on the Sabbath by the city of Lansing alleging religious discrimination LANSING, Mich. — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit Friday against the city of Lansing alleging that the city discriminated against a former detention officer on the basis of her religion. The lawsuit claims that, when the city terminated Sylvia Coleman, the city violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion. Justice Department takes up detention officer’s religious discrimination suit against Michigan city The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a detention officer in Lansing, Michigan, who was fired when her religious observance clashed with city official’s scheduling. Department attorneys filed the religious discrimination lawsuit July 15 on behalf of Sylvia Coleman against the city of Lansing in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan. DOJ sues city for discrimination on behalf of Adventist Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777 Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144 Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o Donate, Tithe, or Offerings: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth Cash App: $Mrdhouse Email: [email protected] www.savinghealthministries.com Pastor David House (757) 955-6871 Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to: PO BOX 41161 Norfolk, VA 23541 #DOJ #SDA #ReligiousLiberty

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lawsuitsdareligious freedomdepartment of justicereligious libertyseventh day adventistsda churchseventh-day adventistreligious discriminationseventh-day adventist churchhacksaw ridgesylvia colemanmichigan cityadventist churchreligious discrimination in the workplacereligious liberty sda 2022religious liberty sdareligious freedom in america
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