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CAN YOU REALLY CATCH A VIRUS? (BRENDAN D. MURPHY EXPLAINS THE FACTS)
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132 views • May 18, 2021
NO ONE HAS EVER PROVEN CONTAGION EXISTS.
Can You Really Catch the Flu or ANY so-called "virus/germ/bug"? Brendan D. Murphy
Under the aegis of the Infectious Myth, it is a banal truism of modern culture (and medicine) that you can. However, modern culture is anything BUT fallible and, in fact, nurtures many different acceptable - even politically correct - illusions.
What if intimate experiments designed to supposedly guarantee transmission from flu patients to healthy people failed - but no one knew? The ramifications of this kind of data are paradigm-shaking and far-reaching.
PDF Book: Swine Flu Expose by Eleanora Mc Bean
https://archive.org/details/SwineFluExposeEleanoraMcBean1977
PDF Book: The Invisible Rainbow by Arthur Firstenberg
https://archive.org/details/firstenberg-arthur-the-invisible-rainbow
PDF Book: THE MEDICAL VOODOO by ANNIE RILEY HALE
https://www.soilandhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/0303critic/030322voodoo/voodoo.pdf
PDF Book: Dismantling the virus theory - The “measles virus” as an example by Dr Stefan Lanka
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/Dismantling-the-Virus-Theory.pdf
PDF Book: The Virus Misconception Part 1 by Dr Stefan Lanka
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-1.pdf
PDF Book: The Virus Misconception Part 2 by Dr Stefan Lanka
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-2.pdf
And I highly recommend the book: "What really makes you ill?" by Dawn Lester and David Parker
The years of research and sources are worth much more than the price of the book:
https://www.amazon.com/What-Really-Makes-You-Ill/dp/1673104037
#CONTAGION #FLU #VIRUS
CONTAGION, FLU, VIRUS, EMF EXPOSURE, 5G DANGERS, INFLUENZA, GERM THEORY, PANDEMIC, SPANISH FLU, SWINE FLU
Can You Really Catch the Flu or ANY so-called "virus/germ/bug"? Brendan D. Murphy
Under the aegis of the Infectious Myth, it is a banal truism of modern culture (and medicine) that you can. However, modern culture is anything BUT fallible and, in fact, nurtures many different acceptable - even politically correct - illusions.
What if intimate experiments designed to supposedly guarantee transmission from flu patients to healthy people failed - but no one knew? The ramifications of this kind of data are paradigm-shaking and far-reaching.
PDF Book: Swine Flu Expose by Eleanora Mc Bean
https://archive.org/details/SwineFluExposeEleanoraMcBean1977
PDF Book: The Invisible Rainbow by Arthur Firstenberg
https://archive.org/details/firstenberg-arthur-the-invisible-rainbow
PDF Book: THE MEDICAL VOODOO by ANNIE RILEY HALE
https://www.soilandhealth.org/wp-content/uploads/0303critic/030322voodoo/voodoo.pdf
PDF Book: Dismantling the virus theory - The “measles virus” as an example by Dr Stefan Lanka
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/Dismantling-the-Virus-Theory.pdf
PDF Book: The Virus Misconception Part 1 by Dr Stefan Lanka
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-1.pdf
PDF Book: The Virus Misconception Part 2 by Dr Stefan Lanka
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-2.pdf
And I highly recommend the book: "What really makes you ill?" by Dawn Lester and David Parker
The years of research and sources are worth much more than the price of the book:
https://www.amazon.com/What-Really-Makes-You-Ill/dp/1673104037
#CONTAGION #FLU #VIRUS
CONTAGION, FLU, VIRUS, EMF EXPOSURE, 5G DANGERS, INFLUENZA, GERM THEORY, PANDEMIC, SPANISH FLU, SWINE FLU
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