CAN YOU REALLY CATCH A VIRUS? (BRENDAN D. MURPHY EXPLAINS THE FACTS)

NO ONE HAS EVER PROVEN CONTAGION EXISTS.Can You Really Catch the Flu or ANY so-called "virus/germ/bug"? Brendan D. MurphyUnder the aegis of the Infectious Myth, it is a banal truism of modern culture (and medicine) that you can. However, modern culture is anything BUT fallible and, in fact, nurtures many different acceptable - even politically correct - illusions.What if intimate experiments designed to supposedly guarantee transmission from flu patients to healthy people failed - but no one knew? The ramifications of this kind of data are paradigm-shaking and far-reaching.PDF Book: Swine Flu Expose by Eleanora Mc BeanPDF Book: The Invisible Rainbow by Arthur FirstenbergPDF Book: THE MEDICAL VOODOO by ANNIE RILEY HALEPDF Book: Dismantling the virus theory - The “measles virus” as an example by Dr Stefan LankaPDF Book: The Virus Misconception Part 1 by Dr Stefan LankaPDF Book: The Virus Misconception Part 2 by Dr Stefan LankaAnd I highly recommend the book: "What really makes you ill?" by Dawn Lester and David ParkerThe years of research and sources are worth much more than the price of the book:#CONTAGION #FLU #VIRUSCONTAGION, FLU, VIRUS, EMF EXPOSURE, 5G DANGERS, INFLUENZA, GERM THEORY, PANDEMIC, SPANISH FLU, SWINE FLU