THESE 2 stories have Glenn QUESTIONING zoomers

Glenn Beck
Dec 29, 2023
Glenn reviews two stories that make him question the state of today's young adults: McDonald's released Happy Meals for adults (complete with toys) and young couples are bragging about being "DINKs" (Double Income, No Kids). Maybe it's time for Gen Z to grow up, start a family, and get some common sense ...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fw6f0dyM6gs
