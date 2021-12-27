NHL Decides Not To Attend Beijing Winter Olympic

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12/22/2021 Jim Gray says at a Fox News interview: NHL players are not playing here in the United States, so why should they be playing over in China for the Olympics. If it’s too dangerous to play here in the US, there’s really no reason at this point, unless the virus or the pandemic changes, to be going over to China to attend Beijing Winter Olympic.