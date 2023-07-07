Zuckerberg Launches TRAIN WRECK Twitter Clone | Immediately BANS Conservatives, Censors Biden Laptop
In a bold move, Mark Zuckerberg launches his own Twitter clone, but it quickly turns into a train wreck as conservatives find themselves banned and Biden laptop-related content heavily censored.
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
https://link.chtbl.com/hDPO8U2P
Sign up for The Benny Newsletter:
https://www.bennyjohnson.com/newsletter-signup
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.