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UK Police to investigate Vaccine Crimes Against Humanity - (Citizen Power)
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73 views • February 03, 2022
Citizens in the UK have reported to police that the vaccines are a crimminal offense on multiple fronts and presented evidence. One Police force have registered an official crime number and investigations are ongoing. Here a second case is opened up. On this basis citizens have been attending vaccine centers and had them closed down on the basis that they are a crime scene.
This is now a national movement to end the vaccine agenda being pushed by the government, the media and the medical establishment.
This is now a national movement to end the vaccine agenda being pushed by the government, the media and the medical establishment.
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