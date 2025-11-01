BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THIS HIDDEN MESSAGE Will Change Your Life 📜 Never Before Revealed
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
165 followers
50 views • 22 hours ago

My primary mission here at Overcome Babylon has always been to proclaim the true, Hebraic understanding of a 2500-year-old message penned by Daniel the prophet — the “70 Weeks of Daniel” prophecy (Daniel 9:24-27). This message has remained unexplained and misunderstood all this time, until now.


This video is Part 1 in a series of videos called “Daniel’s 70 Weeks Unsealed” (not available on YouTube). Get the full 3-Day video experience for free by clicking on the link below and signing up to download my Free eBook.

👇👇

📕 Get My Free eBook + Exclusive 3-Part Video Series: https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com

Keywords
bible prophecyend timeslast days70 weeks of daniel explained
