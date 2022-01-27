Putin's Masterclass in Psychological Warfare - Russia vs Ukraine

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#Ukraine #Russia #Putin - Jake Morphonios discusses the utter corruption of the Ukrainian government and Russian President Putin's Psychological War against the West.
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Music in this video
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Song
Hitman
Artist
Kevin Macleod
Album
Hitman
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library; BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutorPerf, and 2 Music Rights Societies