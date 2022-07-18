Opportunities and Challenges Facing the People of the New Federal State of China after the Vaccine Disaster

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The most important thing is the arrival of the new technology era. We will see the appearance of the quantum age. The period of blockchain is coming and the biggest beneficiary of all humanity. I can’t think of any other than the New Federal State of China, Himalaya Federal Reserve and Himalaya coin, blockchain technology. Future integration of sky activity and quantum technology