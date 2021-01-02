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What Would George Carlin Say About SARS-CoV-2?
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96 views • January 02, 2021
Viruses have been chasing men since before we climbed down from the trees. Our bodies fight them off and learn in the process. We get sick. It’s horrible, sometimes fatal. But viruses recede, our body’s defenses learn and strengthen. The process has been happening for millions of years, which is why more than 40 per cent of our genome is made of incorporated viral genetic material. The spread of viruses like COVID-19 is not new. What’s new is the response of our so-called "leaders," which amounts to nothing less than the greatest crime ever committed against humanity.
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