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4/27/2022 Ukraine Rescue: Wenyiao: In the Ukraine rescue camp of the New Federal State of China , more and more organizations and individuals from all over the world have learnt that the new Chinese are the group of people who are taking down the CCP and have become more aware of the harm that the CCP has done to the Chinese people and the world