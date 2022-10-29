Ukraine Update Oct 29, 2022

⚡️SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, up to 1 enemy reinforced battalion attacked the positions of the Russian troops towards Berestovoye (Kharkov region).◽️ All the attacks have been repelled.

◽️ Over 150 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 armored personnel carriers and 9 pickups have been eliminated.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, 2 battalion tactical groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were conducting an offensive towards Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic).◽️ Intense action of the Russian troops has resulted in halting the enemy.

◽️ Artillery and Army Aviation have eliminated over 50 Ukrainian personnel, 2 tanks, 3 armored fighting vehicles and 2 motor vehicles.

💥 In South Donetsk direction, a company tactical group of the AFU attacked the positions of the Russian troops near Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic).◽️ Intense action of the Russian units and artillery has resulted in driving the enemy back to initial positions.◽️ Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armored fighting vehicles and 1 pickup have been eliminated.

💥 In Nikolayev–Krivoy Rog direction, Russian artillery and Army Aviation launched concentrated strikes at the reserve forces of the Ukrainian troops that were redeploying from the depth, and sabotage groups near the contact line. ◽️ Over 180 Ukrainian personnel, 8 armored fighting vehicles and 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥 Operational-tactical and Army Aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 6 AFU command posts near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye, Seversk, Zvanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Nikolayev, as well as 74 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 167 areas.

◽️5 AFU ammunition depots have been destroyed near Vesyoloye (Donetsk People's Republic), Davydov Brod, Novaya Kamenka (Kherson region), and Nikolayev.

💥 Air defense facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Novaya Kamenka (Kherson region).

◽️ 6 projectiles launched by HIMARS and Uragan MLRS have been shot down near Novaya Kakhovka, Tokarevka (Kherson region), and Pokrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Military of Defense




