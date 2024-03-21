Jesse Watters | The Circus Came to DC Today

Today, Tony Bobulinski, the original whistleblower, was under oath for the first time in public and he left the Democrats rattled. Bobulinski met with Joe Biden twice and confirmed he was the Big Guy, who called the shots. Joe Biden was for sale. And it turns out the Biden family was brokering Russian Chinese energy deals right under the FBI’s noses.





There were cars, cash, diamonds, expensive scotch, aliases, burner phones, donors paying the Biden family’s taxes, suspicious activity reports and bribes. But Democrats are having a hard time facing the facts.





