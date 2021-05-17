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THE COVID KILL-SHOT & WHY YOU MUST NEVER TAKE ONE!
The Prisoner
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371 views • May 17, 2021
Astounding that folks are still queuing up to be exterminated. Share this video with those who haven't gotten the shot. Those who took one and especially two, will likely die via an Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) response this fall and winter after being exposed to any of at least 6 wild corona strains -- which, without a COVID jab, are fairly harmless. This mass extinction event will be blamed on "new variants" when in fact, the jab is the set-up to a certain and painful death via cytokine storm.

The information and facts regarding the above scenario have been well documented by mainly heavily censored sources. These videos and abstracts are available on BitChute and a few other alternative platforms for those who care to do a bit of research.

Video is from a small, but excellent channel -- RUReally
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rureally/

Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/63HWY6XB3bM8/
debess
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depopulation agendalethal injections
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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