THE COVID KILL-SHOT & WHY YOU MUST NEVER TAKE ONE!

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The information and facts regarding the above scenario have been well documented by mainly heavily censored sources. These videos and abstracts are available on BitChute and a few other alternative platforms for those who care to do a bit of research.
Video is from a small, but excellent channel -- RUReally
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rureally/
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/63HWY6XB3bM8/
debess