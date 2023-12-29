Create New Account
Maine Secretary of State Tries to Justify Keeping Trump Off the Ballot
JD Rucker
Published 20 hours ago

Shortly after receiving the good news that he’ll be on the Colorado primary ballot, President Donald J. Trump received bad news from the state of Maine. Their fascist Secretary of State made the decision on her own to remove Trump from the primary ballot for the state.

Read More: https://discernreport.com/fascist-america-maines-secretary-of-state-shenna-bellows-unilaterally-pulls-donald-trump-off-ballot/

Keywords
insurrectiondonald trumpmaineelection 2024the jd rucker showshenna bellows

