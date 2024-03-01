Is This Reality Pre-Scripted? What's Up! Preview - with Gregg Braden, John Petersen

The events unfolding in the world appear to be not random. Another facet of that non-randomness begs the question: are we living out a script? Is this all mapped out? And if it is mapped out, do we succumb to that script? Or is it part of our destiny to transcend where that script apparently leads?

With Gregg Braden and John Petersen. Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!

Full episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium-whats-up-is-this-reality-pre-scripted/



