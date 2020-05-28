Are we living In the End Times?

Joe 2:12 “Yet even now,” declares יהוה, “turn to Me with all your heart, and with fasting, and with weeping, and with mourning.”

Joe 2:13 And tear your heart and not your garments, and turn back to יהוה your Elohim, for He shows favour and is compassionate, patient, and of great loving-commitment, and He shall relent concerning the evil.

Joe 2:14 Who knows – He might turn and relent, and leave a blessing behind Him, a grain offering and a drink offering for יהוה your Elohim?

Joe 2:15 Blow a shophar in Tsiyon, set apart a fast, call an assembly.

Joe 2:16 Gather the people, set the assembly apart, assemble the elders, gather the children and nursing babes. Let a bridegroom come out from his room, and a bride from her dressing room.

Joe 2:17 Let the priests, servants of יהוה, weep between the porch and the slaughter-place. And let them say, “Spare Your people, O יהוה, and do not give Your inheritance to reproach, for the nations to rule over them. Why should they say among the peoples, ‘Where is their Elohim?’ ”