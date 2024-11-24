Su-25 bomber jet of the Russian Air Force hammer Ukrainian position in Chasov Yar.

The Trump administration will begin addressing the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine as early as January. Europeans are expected to take a seat at the negotiating table.

Congressman Mike Waltz, whom Trump has nominated for the position of National Security Advisor, stated this during a Fox News broadcast.

“We need to discuss who will be at the negotiating table, how to bring both sides together, and the parameters of the agreement. This is what the administration will work on starting in January,” he said.

According to Waltz, European countries should play a “key role” in the negotiation process. “All our allies and partners need to share this burden,” he added.

Waltz also noted that Trump is “very concerned about the escalation and where this is heading.” “We need to bring this to a responsible conclusion. We need to restore deterrence and re-establish peace,” he said.