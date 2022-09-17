Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trudeau: Slave To Big Pharma Contracts: "Take all boosters or I may shut down Canada again"
163 views
channel image
Truth or Consequences
Published 2 months ago |

Trudeau is now installing amours and interrogation rooms for the “ministry of climate change.”

Dictator Justin Trudeau’s government is currently recruiting an entire army of new “environmental enforcement officers,” who will be armed and empowered to go around enforcing the government’s climate directives.

Odessa Orewicz joins us today to expose the ongoing problem.

Watch this new segment NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keywords
vaccinesclimate changenwodepopulationwefcovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket