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The Russian aggression?
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10 views • February 02, 2022
This documentary provides you with a compact 100-year overview of Russia's military and political development – in comparison to the USA and NATO. It shows how secret societies are steering the world affairs with great skill from the background for their interest in absolute world power. Recognize from this the "relationship of aggression" of the great powers surrounding us.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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