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The Creation Of The Earth according to Genesis in the Bible Many may not agree, but the Bible revealed that the Earth is flat and that we live under a DOME which is called the FIRMAMENT.
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96 views • November 30, 2021
The Creation Of The Earth according to Genesis in the Bible
Many may not agree, but the Bible revealed that the Earth is flat and that we live under a DOME which is called the FIRMAMENT. Nowhere in the bible does it describe the Earth as a globe.
Many may not agree, but the Bible revealed that the Earth is flat and that we live under a DOME which is called the FIRMAMENT. Nowhere in the bible does it describe the Earth as a globe.
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