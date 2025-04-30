BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SAS veteran: ‘Keir Starmer is ripping us apart - there is not a chance I would bear arms for that man’
SAS veteran Matthew Hellyer has told GB News he would never go to battle for Britain while Sir Keir Starmer is in charge.

In the shocking admission, Hellyer said the PM is “ripping Britain apart” as speculation mounts over whether British troops will be deployed in Ukraine.

The veteran with over 25 years of military experience said he would think twice before helping the war-stricken nation.

“I wouldn’t encourage any soldiers to go out there and pick weapons up until we get a legal framework in place that protects our servicemen and women doing their job”, he said on GB News.

“We have court cases going on now from Northern Ireland, special service soldiers and other soldiers facing possible court case over action they took under the rules of engagement they were given which were legalised by lawyers and given the go-ahead by government.

“This is no doubt the weakest government we’ve had since Margaret Thatcher. If we had Mrs Thatcher back in the seat, the army would be full to the brim, but Starmer is ripping us apart.

Mirrored - GB News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

starmersas veteranmatthew hellyer
