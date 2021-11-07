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C19 is the Anti-gospel. The WEF-C19 system is the Antichrist Beast System
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121 views • November 07, 2021
Original title:
>> The Last War has begun It s Armageddon And you need to know how to fight
As Paul says:
◄ Galatians 1:8 ►
King James Bible
But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.
>> The Last War has begun It s Armageddon And you need to know how to fight
As Paul says:
◄ Galatians 1:8 ►
King James Bible
But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.
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