In this episode we take a look into the process a woman went through in 2022 to get a British Passport for her daughter after deciding not to register the “birth” with the General Register Office. At first glance this would seem impossible, and the Passport Office time and again made it seemingly impossible without their created document, the birth certificate.





As we work through her story she explains why she decided against registering the “birth” and the process she decided to create and follow.





This woman knew exactly what she wanted, looked for and found the information and knowledge she required, created a support network, created some of her own paperwork and then stood her ground and kept working towards her goal. 8 months later she received the passport and has travelled without incident.





The question and answers, and the paperwork can be found here:

https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2023/02/04/ep-286-getting-a-passport-without-getting-a-birth-certificate/





To learn more about the Birth Certificate Fraud:

https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/resources/

Scroll down to The Birth certificate fraud













