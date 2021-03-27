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Trump's Triumphs 17A: A Virtual Inauguration Day. So Will The Traitors Be Arrested? God Has A Say!
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150 views • March 27, 2021
What's to Tell? Trump's The President...
A U.S. Election
Was Stolen In
Plain Sight
of The Protector
of Israel.
Our Tri-Partide
System Of Checks
& Balances Is
Shattered.
The Judicial Branch
Herd No Evidence
Giving Ridiculous
REASONS...
The Executive Branch
on The State Level
Is Silenced By
Governors and
Secretaries of State,
Contrary To The
Constitution.
The National
Legislatures Are
The Fault Of
Demon-Rats
& RINO'S Alike.
The Execution of
The Executive Branch
Is The Most Broken
With The FBI
Not Investigating
Voter Fraud, which
Is There Job.
The D.O.J. Is no
Better... Failing to
Prosecute The Voter
Fraud.
Do I Need to
Mention The Main-
Stream Media or Big
Tech???
The Acceptance of
the Steal Is A
Treasonous Act.
Because the
World Ends
Now Without
Our Great
President Donald
J. Trump's 2nd
Term. There
Will Be No More
Elections of
Opposition.
If We Don't
Stop The Steal
Now you Will
Live in A Failed
World Where
Hate, Censorship,
Cancel Culture, &
Extreme Racism
Rules Ruthlessly...
I'd Rather Go
Out In A Blaze
Of Glory Now.
If I Didn't Turn
The Other Cheek,
I'd Be Getting A
Gun...
Winston Churchill
Famously Said,
My Mother Was
Like A Saint, but
Perhaps Too Much
Loved.
And My Father
Was Like God...
Occupied Elsewhere...
And Remember...
It's Very Simple...
Do Not Let The
Names Of The
Demons Cross
Your Lips.
Use God, And
Christ, and Never
jesus, lord, allah
hashem, jehovah,
adonay, etc...
So That They,
The Enemy's
Of God, Will
No Longer Be
Invoked.
They are Real,
so Don't Pray
To Them...
When You Do
It's Like Having
The Enemy
Tapping Your
Phone and
Listening In On
Your Prayers To
God Giving
Them Power
To Bring satan
Into Your Life.
And Even Though
God Knows Your
Heart Is Right,
You Are Still
Disobeying His
Word With
Disastrous
Results.
Do Not Let
The Names Of
The Demons
Cross Your Lips
Exodus 23:13...
“Do not think
that I have come
to abolish the Law
or the Prophets.
I have not come to
abolish them,
but to fulfill them.
For I tell you truly,
until heaven and
earth pass away,
Not The Smallest
Letter or Smallest
Part of A Letter Will
Pass From The Law,
Until All Things Have
Taken Place...
Therefore, whoever
Breaks one of the
least of these
Commandments and
Teaches others to do
likewise will be called
least in the Kingdom
of Heaven;
but whoever practices
and Teaches them
will be called Great
in the
Kingdom of Heaven...”
Matthew 5:17-19....
Jesus: What's In A Name... Jesus A Jewish False Prophet... Not The Son... But A Magician...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlXjnVpRxHc
Dr Rashid Buttar || Why not to wear a face mask when you are healthy.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYxMDY0z0mE Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w&;t=2s Dangers of Facemasks https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask/ Sorry not Sorry Get Rid Of Your Mask It is making you sick...https://www.facebook.com/messages/t/audrey.lamanna.54 Right on the Box of Masks it says “Does Not Protect Against Corona Virus”https://www.facebook.com/100003059754606/posts/2829221987189765/ The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings (This one might not make it long on youtube before its banned.) https://youtu.be/japODcTvSPM
Without Realizing It,
We Come Into contact
With Germs Every Day.
The four major types
of germs are Bacteria,
Viruses, Fungi, and Protozoa.
90% Of “You” Is
composed of Germs.
Of The 60,000 Types
Of Germs People
Come Into Contact
With, Every Day,
Only 1-2% Are
Dangerous To Normal
People.
The Mask Is A
Biological Vacuum
Placing Germs on
Its Surface Every time
You Touch Your Face.
Some Estimates are
We touch our Faces
over 500 Times A Day
Without A Mask On.
But With the Mask, That
Can Easily Triple,
Because The Mask Is
covered In Germs
While Stressing Us From
Hypoxia and Carbon
Dioxide Poisoning.
This Causes The
Touches of The Face
To Be In The Mucus
Areas of the Nose,
Mouth and Eyes.
Therefore, 90% of
People Without a Virus
Like Covid-19 Will
Invariably Pick up,
In flu Season, a Virus
In Much Greater
Frequency and Place
It non-stop in the
Most Vulnerable Area
At the Mouth., Eyes and
Nose.
The Mask Is Now
The real
Killer in Every Flu
Season since We are
“Harvesting All The
Bad Microbes Around Us”
and Placing them where
We Least Want Them.
The Mask Brings and
Holds The Bacteria That
Causes Pneumonia
To A Place, Where
Weakened By The
Mask, We are Most
Susceptible to All
Harmful Bacteria.
Without
The Bodies Immune
System Functioning
Properly To Combat it.
So the Next Time
You Hear of a Mask
Mandate what your
Hearing Is A Self-fulfilling
Prophecy Exponentially
Increasing the Number
Of People Who Get
The flu Virus In flu
Season and The
Resulting Bacterial
Pneumonia...
It's coming down to the wire now, and I'm not at all worried because YahWayShua is in charge, and Elohim's man Donald J. Trump is His "Hammer-Of-The-Maccabee's...
A U.S. Election
Was Stolen In
Plain Sight
of The Protector
of Israel.
Our Tri-Partide
System Of Checks
& Balances Is
Shattered.
The Judicial Branch
Herd No Evidence
Giving Ridiculous
REASONS...
The Executive Branch
on The State Level
Is Silenced By
Governors and
Secretaries of State,
Contrary To The
Constitution.
The National
Legislatures Are
The Fault Of
Demon-Rats
& RINO'S Alike.
The Execution of
The Executive Branch
Is The Most Broken
With The FBI
Not Investigating
Voter Fraud, which
Is There Job.
The D.O.J. Is no
Better... Failing to
Prosecute The Voter
Fraud.
Do I Need to
Mention The Main-
Stream Media or Big
Tech???
The Acceptance of
the Steal Is A
Treasonous Act.
Because the
World Ends
Now Without
Our Great
President Donald
J. Trump's 2nd
Term. There
Will Be No More
Elections of
Opposition.
If We Don't
Stop The Steal
Now you Will
Live in A Failed
World Where
Hate, Censorship,
Cancel Culture, &
Extreme Racism
Rules Ruthlessly...
I'd Rather Go
Out In A Blaze
Of Glory Now.
If I Didn't Turn
The Other Cheek,
I'd Be Getting A
Gun...
Winston Churchill
Famously Said,
My Mother Was
Like A Saint, but
Perhaps Too Much
Loved.
And My Father
Was Like God...
Occupied Elsewhere...
And Remember...
It's Very Simple...
Do Not Let The
Names Of The
Demons Cross
Your Lips.
Use God, And
Christ, and Never
jesus, lord, allah
hashem, jehovah,
adonay, etc...
So That They,
The Enemy's
Of God, Will
No Longer Be
Invoked.
They are Real,
so Don't Pray
To Them...
When You Do
It's Like Having
The Enemy
Tapping Your
Phone and
Listening In On
Your Prayers To
God Giving
Them Power
To Bring satan
Into Your Life.
And Even Though
God Knows Your
Heart Is Right,
You Are Still
Disobeying His
Word With
Disastrous
Results.
Do Not Let
The Names Of
The Demons
Cross Your Lips
Exodus 23:13...
“Do not think
that I have come
to abolish the Law
or the Prophets.
I have not come to
abolish them,
but to fulfill them.
For I tell you truly,
until heaven and
earth pass away,
Not The Smallest
Letter or Smallest
Part of A Letter Will
Pass From The Law,
Until All Things Have
Taken Place...
Therefore, whoever
Breaks one of the
least of these
Commandments and
Teaches others to do
likewise will be called
least in the Kingdom
of Heaven;
but whoever practices
and Teaches them
will be called Great
in the
Kingdom of Heaven...”
Matthew 5:17-19....
Jesus: What's In A Name... Jesus A Jewish False Prophet... Not The Son... But A Magician...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlXjnVpRxHc
Dr Rashid Buttar || Why not to wear a face mask when you are healthy.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYxMDY0z0mE Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w&;t=2s Dangers of Facemasks https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask/ Sorry not Sorry Get Rid Of Your Mask It is making you sick...https://www.facebook.com/messages/t/audrey.lamanna.54 Right on the Box of Masks it says “Does Not Protect Against Corona Virus”https://www.facebook.com/100003059754606/posts/2829221987189765/ The Ubiquitous Mask Wearing Lemmings (This one might not make it long on youtube before its banned.) https://youtu.be/japODcTvSPM
Without Realizing It,
We Come Into contact
With Germs Every Day.
The four major types
of germs are Bacteria,
Viruses, Fungi, and Protozoa.
90% Of “You” Is
composed of Germs.
Of The 60,000 Types
Of Germs People
Come Into Contact
With, Every Day,
Only 1-2% Are
Dangerous To Normal
People.
The Mask Is A
Biological Vacuum
Placing Germs on
Its Surface Every time
You Touch Your Face.
Some Estimates are
We touch our Faces
over 500 Times A Day
Without A Mask On.
But With the Mask, That
Can Easily Triple,
Because The Mask Is
covered In Germs
While Stressing Us From
Hypoxia and Carbon
Dioxide Poisoning.
This Causes The
Touches of The Face
To Be In The Mucus
Areas of the Nose,
Mouth and Eyes.
Therefore, 90% of
People Without a Virus
Like Covid-19 Will
Invariably Pick up,
In flu Season, a Virus
In Much Greater
Frequency and Place
It non-stop in the
Most Vulnerable Area
At the Mouth., Eyes and
Nose.
The Mask Is Now
The real
Killer in Every Flu
Season since We are
“Harvesting All The
Bad Microbes Around Us”
and Placing them where
We Least Want Them.
The Mask Brings and
Holds The Bacteria That
Causes Pneumonia
To A Place, Where
Weakened By The
Mask, We are Most
Susceptible to All
Harmful Bacteria.
Without
The Bodies Immune
System Functioning
Properly To Combat it.
So the Next Time
You Hear of a Mask
Mandate what your
Hearing Is A Self-fulfilling
Prophecy Exponentially
Increasing the Number
Of People Who Get
The flu Virus In flu
Season and The
Resulting Bacterial
Pneumonia...
It's coming down to the wire now, and I'm not at all worried because YahWayShua is in charge, and Elohim's man Donald J. Trump is His "Hammer-Of-The-Maccabee's...
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