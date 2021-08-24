© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Must See: Conflicts of Interest! BIG PHARMA'S Ties To The FDA Should Be Questioned
Follow
0
Share
Report
43 views • August 24, 2021
Bought and paid by Big Pharma FDA should face criminal charges!
Kim Iversen breaks down the funding behind the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
FDA was created to protect consumers from unsafe medication, food, equipment, etc.
Nowadays, FDA is heavily funded by Pharma and approves everything pharma wants - Crimes Against Humanity, Nuremberg2
mirrored from:
https://ugetube.com/watch/conflicts-of-interest-kim-iversen-big-pharma-039-s-ties-to-the-fda-should-be-questioned_y8vXbwyM9V186Cc.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=pmd_Ygc5pC_9Vt6RRVA6_FegGF_r3oVoPqENj3flrdurqjE-1629810775-0-gqNtZGzNAyWjcnBszRQl
Kim Iversen breaks down the funding behind the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
FDA was created to protect consumers from unsafe medication, food, equipment, etc.
Nowadays, FDA is heavily funded by Pharma and approves everything pharma wants - Crimes Against Humanity, Nuremberg2
mirrored from:
https://ugetube.com/watch/conflicts-of-interest-kim-iversen-big-pharma-039-s-ties-to-the-fda-should-be-questioned_y8vXbwyM9V186Cc.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=pmd_Ygc5pC_9Vt6RRVA6_FegGF_r3oVoPqENj3flrdurqjE-1629810775-0-gqNtZGzNAyWjcnBszRQl
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.