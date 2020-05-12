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IL SALOTTINO - "Ecovillaggi" Ep. 1
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8 views • May 12, 2020
1° Puntata de "Il Salottino" 17-4-2020
Ospiti d'eccezione: Alessandro Bertola e Cinzia Massa
(https://www.facebook.com/selvaeducazi...).
A condire il salottino, presente qualche elemento del movimento artistico degli Evoluzionisti. Tanti temi trattati: dalla didattica, al rapporto con la terza età, dalle soluzioni abitative a quelle energetiche, fino a toccare gli stadi emotivi che ci possono attraversare durante un cambiamento simile.
Per restare aggiornato sulle novità segui Il Salottino e Il Giovane Mesbet sui social!
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https://t.me/joinchat/SdnDwhlFeMCdRseXb3Rjyg
E-mail: [email protected]
Ospiti d'eccezione: Alessandro Bertola e Cinzia Massa
(https://www.facebook.com/selvaeducazi...).
A condire il salottino, presente qualche elemento del movimento artistico degli Evoluzionisti. Tanti temi trattati: dalla didattica, al rapporto con la terza età, dalle soluzioni abitative a quelle energetiche, fino a toccare gli stadi emotivi che ci possono attraversare durante un cambiamento simile.
Per restare aggiornato sulle novità segui Il Salottino e Il Giovane Mesbet sui social!
#followtheblackcat
https://www.facebook.com/ilsalottinod...
https://twitter.com/GMesbet
https://www.twitch.tv/ilgiovanemesbet/
https://www.instagram.com/ilsalottino...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc3q9bje-FXy5EdG56RzzvQ?view_as=subscriber
https://t.me/joinchat/SdnDwhlFeMCdRseXb3Rjyg
E-mail: [email protected]
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