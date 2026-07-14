5G is a military weapon not intented for wireless technology for the people

The negative effects of Rf and EMF's include also gene expression, reduced fertility, oxidative stress, Mast cell activation disorder, cancer... all these effects were known in the 70ies and we've been adding more and more harmful frequencies to the mix on top of the chemtrails, food additives, monsanto pesticides, gmo crops and ofcourse vaccines.

Remember my popular video about Smart devices? What it means?

Secret Militarized Armaments in Residential Technology.

Wifi shielding, probiotics, grounding, sunlight, chlorine dioxide, they all help to protect your biofield.