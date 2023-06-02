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Miracles and Testimonies!!Reference: Revelation Red Pill Wednesday Night May 31, 2023
Pt1 of 2 Revelation Redpill EP15: Using Spiritual Gifts to Advance the Kingdom: Dreams & Prophecy
https://rumble.com/v2ran1i-pt1-of-2-revelation-redpill-ep15-using-spiritual-gifts-to-advance-the-kingd.html
Pt 2 of 2 Revelation Redpill EP15: Using Spiritual Gifts to Advance the Kingdom: Dreams & Prophecy
https://rumble.com/v2rapb4-pt-2-of-2-revelation-redpill-ep15-using-spiritual-gifts-to-advance-the-king.html
Bards Fest 2023 5-minute Trailer link and ticket Sales
https://bardsfm.com/bardsfest/
BARDS FEST - CONVENING THE WAR COUNCILS
JUNE 7-10, 2023 - YUBA CITY, CALIFORNIABARDS FEST – CONVENING THE WAR COUNCILS
Awakening the Warriors and the Shepherds for a time such as this.
We live in a time where evil walks openly in our world. The Warrior and Shepherds of Christ are being called to make a stand. It is time to gather and hear the words of Father that inspire the hearts of the righteous.
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