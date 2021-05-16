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Liz Cheney is acting like a Democrat | Jim Jordan
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20 views • May 16, 2021
Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan reacts to the ousting of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from Republican House leadership and the appointment of New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to her position - Via Newsmax TV
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