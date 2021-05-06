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**URGENT VACCINE UPDATE ** - Everyone in Authority Wants You To Get The Vaccine - Tucker Carlson - 05/May/2021
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220 views • May 06, 2021
** EVERYONE IN AUTHORITY WANTS YOU TO GET THE VACCINE
** NO QUESTIONS ALLOWED
** HOW MUCH DO WE REALLY KNOW ABOUT THE VACCINE?
** VAERS: VACCINE ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTING SYSTEM
** VACCINE INJURY DATABASE REQUIRES SOME ATTENTION
** CORONA CAN BE VERY DEADLY TO SOME PEOPLE
** SOME PEOPLE ALREADY HAVE IMMUNITY
** NOT EVERYONE’S RISK POTENTIAL IS THE SAME
** VACCINE’S LONG-TERM EFFECTS STILL UNKNOWN
** JOE ROGAN ATTACKED FOR QUESTIONING THE VACCINE
** THE RISKS OF VACCINE HESITANCY AMONG REPUBLICANS
** JOE ROGAN WADES INTO ANTI-VAX NARRATIVE ON $100m PODCAST
** “Joe Rogan, who’s not a doctor, gives terrible vaccine advice”
** VERY FEW PEOPLE ARE ASKING LEGITIMATE QUESTIONS
** RON JOHNSON IS ACTURALLY ASKING QUESTIONS: “I challenged his use of the term ‘Vaccine Hesitancy’. I told him that based on the VAERS deaths, and my conversations with people who have chosen not to get vaccinated a better description would be: ‘People who are hesitant to be coerced into participating in the largest drug trial in history.”
** HEALTH DECISIONS USED TO BE DEEPLY PERSONAL
** KAMALA WASN’T ALWAYS SO SURE ABOUT THE VACCINE
** KAMALA & HUSBAND KISS OUTSIDE WITH MASKS ON
** COERCION WILL NOT LESSEN VACCINE HESITANCY
** THOUSANDS OF DEATHS HAVE BEEN REPOERTED IN THE “VACCINE ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING SYSTEM”
** DEATHS RECORDED IN VACCINE DATABASE NEED TO BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED & EVALUATED
** PASSPORTS ARE A THREAT TO VACCINE CONFIDENCE
** VACCINE SEGREGATION BEGINS ON THE WEST COAST
** GOB. INSLEE (WASHINGTON) IS ENCOURAGING BUSINESSES & RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS TO CREATE VACCINATED-ONLY SECTIONS
** YOU MAY HAVE TO SHOW PROOF OF VACCINATION TO GO TO SOME WA. STADIUMS, COLLEGES & CHURCHES
** NO QUESTIONS ALLOWED
** HOW MUCH DO WE REALLY KNOW ABOUT THE VACCINE?
** VAERS: VACCINE ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTING SYSTEM
** VACCINE INJURY DATABASE REQUIRES SOME ATTENTION
** CORONA CAN BE VERY DEADLY TO SOME PEOPLE
** SOME PEOPLE ALREADY HAVE IMMUNITY
** NOT EVERYONE’S RISK POTENTIAL IS THE SAME
** VACCINE’S LONG-TERM EFFECTS STILL UNKNOWN
** JOE ROGAN ATTACKED FOR QUESTIONING THE VACCINE
** THE RISKS OF VACCINE HESITANCY AMONG REPUBLICANS
** JOE ROGAN WADES INTO ANTI-VAX NARRATIVE ON $100m PODCAST
** “Joe Rogan, who’s not a doctor, gives terrible vaccine advice”
** VERY FEW PEOPLE ARE ASKING LEGITIMATE QUESTIONS
** RON JOHNSON IS ACTURALLY ASKING QUESTIONS: “I challenged his use of the term ‘Vaccine Hesitancy’. I told him that based on the VAERS deaths, and my conversations with people who have chosen not to get vaccinated a better description would be: ‘People who are hesitant to be coerced into participating in the largest drug trial in history.”
** HEALTH DECISIONS USED TO BE DEEPLY PERSONAL
** KAMALA WASN’T ALWAYS SO SURE ABOUT THE VACCINE
** KAMALA & HUSBAND KISS OUTSIDE WITH MASKS ON
** COERCION WILL NOT LESSEN VACCINE HESITANCY
** THOUSANDS OF DEATHS HAVE BEEN REPOERTED IN THE “VACCINE ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING SYSTEM”
** DEATHS RECORDED IN VACCINE DATABASE NEED TO BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED & EVALUATED
** PASSPORTS ARE A THREAT TO VACCINE CONFIDENCE
** VACCINE SEGREGATION BEGINS ON THE WEST COAST
** GOB. INSLEE (WASHINGTON) IS ENCOURAGING BUSINESSES & RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS TO CREATE VACCINATED-ONLY SECTIONS
** YOU MAY HAVE TO SHOW PROOF OF VACCINATION TO GO TO SOME WA. STADIUMS, COLLEGES & CHURCHES
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