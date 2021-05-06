URGENT VACCINE UPDATE ** - Everyone in Authority Wants You To Get The Vaccine - Tucker Carlson - 05/May/2021

** EVERYONE IN AUTHORITY WANTS YOU TO GET THE VACCINE

** NO QUESTIONS ALLOWED

** HOW MUCH DO WE REALLY KNOW ABOUT THE VACCINE?

** VAERS: VACCINE ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTING SYSTEM

** VACCINE INJURY DATABASE REQUIRES SOME ATTENTION

** CORONA CAN BE VERY DEADLY TO SOME PEOPLE

** SOME PEOPLE ALREADY HAVE IMMUNITY

** NOT EVERYONE’S RISK POTENTIAL IS THE SAME

** VACCINE’S LONG-TERM EFFECTS STILL UNKNOWN

** JOE ROGAN ATTACKED FOR QUESTIONING THE VACCINE

** THE RISKS OF VACCINE HESITANCY AMONG REPUBLICANS

** JOE ROGAN WADES INTO ANTI-VAX NARRATIVE ON $100m PODCAST

** “Joe Rogan, who’s not a doctor, gives terrible vaccine advice”

** VERY FEW PEOPLE ARE ASKING LEGITIMATE QUESTIONS

** RON JOHNSON IS ACTURALLY ASKING QUESTIONS: “I challenged his use of the term ‘Vaccine Hesitancy’. I told him that based on the VAERS deaths, and my conversations with people who have chosen not to get vaccinated a better description would be: ‘People who are hesitant to be coerced into participating in the largest drug trial in history.”

** HEALTH DECISIONS USED TO BE DEEPLY PERSONAL

** KAMALA WASN’T ALWAYS SO SURE ABOUT THE VACCINE

** KAMALA & HUSBAND KISS OUTSIDE WITH MASKS ON

** COERCION WILL NOT LESSEN VACCINE HESITANCY

** THOUSANDS OF DEATHS HAVE BEEN REPOERTED IN THE “VACCINE ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING SYSTEM”

** DEATHS RECORDED IN VACCINE DATABASE NEED TO BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED & EVALUATED

** PASSPORTS ARE A THREAT TO VACCINE CONFIDENCE

** VACCINE SEGREGATION BEGINS ON THE WEST COAST

** GOB. INSLEE (WASHINGTON) IS ENCOURAGING BUSINESSES & RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS TO CREATE VACCINATED-ONLY SECTIONS

** YOU MAY HAVE TO SHOW PROOF OF VACCINATION TO GO TO SOME WA. STADIUMS, COLLEGES & CHURCHES