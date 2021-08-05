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Are People Dying Misdiagnosed Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. REINER Fuellmich And Dr. Wolfgan Wodarg
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552 views • August 05, 2021
This is quite an eyeopener, further pieces of the covid puzzle are placed together and will be shocking to many who watch. But, this has to get out to all the people, so please share and SAY NO TO THE KILL SHOTS!!
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