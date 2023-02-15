Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on February 14, 2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on February 14 - Rybar

▪️The Ukrainian command continues to strengthen its defences in the northern districts of Kharkiv Region ahead of possible Russian offensive.

AFU are setting up strongholds and mines roads in border settlements.

▪️Wagner PMC continues to conduct heavy assault battles near Paraskoviivka.

The Ukrainian command moves additional forces to hold the settlement.

▪️Heavy fighting is taking place in urban areas on the eastern outskirts of Bakhmut.

At the same time, fierce fighting continues near Champagne factory and the meat processing plant.

▪️South-west, Russian forces develop their offensive towards Chasiv Yar.

The enemy moves additional forces to the front line, trying unsuccessfully to hold the defences in the area.

▪️Russian troops hit AFU facilities in Kostyantynivka.

The targets near of Red October Culture Centre and the railway station were hit.

▪️Russian units storm enemy positions in Mar'inka, holding on to houses to the west of Druzhby Avenue.

At the same time, fighting continues for the surrounding strongholds in the wooded areas.

▪️AFU once again launched massive shelling of populated areas of DPR.

During the day, AFU artillery and mortars hit Donetsk, Horlivka, Makiivka, Katerynivka and other settlements of the republic.