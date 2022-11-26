Situation Update, Nov 26, 2022 - Medical journal claims anti-vaxxers cause deadly clots in vaccinated people by SCARING them about vaccine dangers

0:00 Intro

2:40 Breaking News

21:45 Male FertilitY

42:43 Calorado Shooter

1:01:45 Andy Schectman





- Anti-vaxxers accused of causing CLOTS in the vaccinated by speaking to them

- Medical "science" has gone full clown world

- Do non-vaccinated people have psychic / JEDI powers to alter physiology of the vaxxed?

- Beware of unvaccinated psychic clot assassins

- CDC excess death numbers reveal 1.1 million Americans likely died from vaccines

- Sperm counts plummeting 62% around the world as infertility skyrockets

- #Vaccine deaths being spread out across multiple means of death: Cancer, heart attacks, strokes, etc.

- "Died Suddenly" needs a sequel called "Died Gradually" because some of it takes a while

- Trans CNN guest declares she can tell if other trans people are "real" trans just by looking at them

- Trans "purists" become the new intolerant racists who judge people by the way they look

- Elon Musk declares general amnesty and promises to bring back unfairly banned accounts

- Elon hints at releasing his own phone hardware to bypass iPhone / Google censorship

- Interview with Andy Schectman





