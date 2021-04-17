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The UK COVID Update With Kate Shemirani & Dr. Kevin Corbett Plus Maximizing Cancer Survival
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42 views • April 17, 2021
The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani and Dr. Kevin Corbett join me in this episode with the latest on the COVID tyranny in the UK, as well as the pushback by the people. We'll also provide tips for maximizing survival for cancer patients.
Show me more: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-uk-covid-update-with-kate-shemirani-dr-kevin-corbett-plus-maximizing-cancer-survival/
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Show me more: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-uk-covid-update-with-kate-shemirani-dr-kevin-corbett-plus-maximizing-cancer-survival/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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