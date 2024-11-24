THE GLITTERING SPEAR! The ROYAL PATH & DRACONIAN DEVILS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. William Schnoebelen is all fired up in this new podcast with Shannon Davis of OmegaManRadio.com. In the midst of our recent political victory, Dr. Bill brings a warning about ANCIENT spiritual forces that may influence the new administration and the imminent dangers of DRACONIAN DEVILS! JOIN Dr. Bill as he preaches about the Glittering Spear of Elohim (Habakkuk 3:11), the CRITICAL HEAVENLY WEAPON against these End-Time devils! Bill also reveals how we must continually keep our hearts and minds focused in the higher Spiritual levels for these conflicts - and the need to follow the ROYAL PATH of YESHUA MESSIAH to true victory!