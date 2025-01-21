BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Golden Age (Part 2) - connecting the dots between Trump, Elon Musk, Notre Dame ritual, and Pope 5 portals rituals
Cleansing The Bloodline
Cleansing The Bloodline
56 followers
0
436 views • 3 months ago

The Age of the Antichrist is here. And the long term plan for this country's founders is finally coming together. We are connecting the dots between Trump, Alice Bailey, Albert Pike, Zeitgeist 2025,Belly of the Beast, the Pope rituals, the Notre Dame ritual, Roman gods of Janus and Saturn, the Sigil of Lucifer, and Elon Musk to prove the Luciferian agenda of the New World Order is literally manifesting before us today.

link mentioned in the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwztif4xSq8

Keywords
trumpdeceptionunnwo2025freemasonfalse prophetsluciferian agendaalice baileynar
