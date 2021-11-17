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"Profanity": Sexual Sins & Holiness In Marriage- Do Not Defile Your Bed!
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278 views • November 17, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: "Marriage is honourable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge.” (Hebrews 13:4) This verse states that marriage should be kept respectable BEFORE ALL- believe it or not God still expects certain standards in sexuality even when we're married. Agreement to sin between spouses is not covered by a ring. By inviting pornographic activity into the bedroom we open the door for demons and defile the marriage bed, yet sex is precious to God and should be to us too. We need to unlearn what we learned in the world and ask God to renew our minds so that our bodies are sanctified temples before him, even when we are married. Amen.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/13/profanity-of-profanities-to-the-married-pt-6-june-13-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
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PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: "Marriage is honourable in all, and the bed undefiled: but whoremongers and adulterers God will judge.” (Hebrews 13:4) This verse states that marriage should be kept respectable BEFORE ALL- believe it or not God still expects certain standards in sexuality even when we're married. Agreement to sin between spouses is not covered by a ring. By inviting pornographic activity into the bedroom we open the door for demons and defile the marriage bed, yet sex is precious to God and should be to us too. We need to unlearn what we learned in the world and ask God to renew our minds so that our bodies are sanctified temples before him, even when we are married. Amen.
Read the full prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/13/profanity-of-profanities-to-the-married-pt-6-june-13-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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