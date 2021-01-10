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Words From The Lord" "TURN OF EVENTS THAT SHOCKS THE WORLD!" - "NO TRANSITION OF POWER/BIDEN UNAVAILABLE" - "VISION IN WEDDING GARMENTS" - "TRIPLE CONJUCTION ANOUNCES UNHOLY TRINITY?"
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218 views • January 10, 2021
A pre requisite a turn of events
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mCC2pmQ4dk
PROPHECY, IT'S TIME FOR YOU MY CHILDREN TO COME HOME SAYS THE LORD!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4JoUtmwgH4
WORD: DISCERN THE MARK!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlJbb6HudDw
THE UNSHAKEABLE KINGDOM – Firm Believer
https://444prophecynews.com/the-unshakeable-kingdom-firm-believer/
Taking the vaccine is like committing suicide – Incognito
https://444prophecynews.com/taking-the-vaccine-is-like-committing-suicide-incognito/
WHY DO YOU STILL DOUBT ME? – Roxanne
https://444prophecynews.com/why-do-you-still-doubt-me-roxanne/
_____________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mCC2pmQ4dk
PROPHECY, IT'S TIME FOR YOU MY CHILDREN TO COME HOME SAYS THE LORD!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4JoUtmwgH4
WORD: DISCERN THE MARK!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DlJbb6HudDw
THE UNSHAKEABLE KINGDOM – Firm Believer
https://444prophecynews.com/the-unshakeable-kingdom-firm-believer/
Taking the vaccine is like committing suicide – Incognito
https://444prophecynews.com/taking-the-vaccine-is-like-committing-suicide-incognito/
WHY DO YOU STILL DOUBT ME? – Roxanne
https://444prophecynews.com/why-do-you-still-doubt-me-roxanne/
_____________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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