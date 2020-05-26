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In Staten Island, New York someone came to a grocery store without a mask.
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38 views • May 26, 2020
In Staten Island, New York someone came to a grocery store without a mask. | The World According to Me
► Description
In Staten Island, New York someone came to a grocery store without a mask. They were shamed by other patrons and driven out..This is disgusting behaviour, but it doesn’t surprise me in NY
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
► Description
In Staten Island, New York someone came to a grocery store without a mask. They were shamed by other patrons and driven out..This is disgusting behaviour, but it doesn’t surprise me in NY
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
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