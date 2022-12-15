Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2948b - Major Announcement From Trump, America Needs A Superhero
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2948b - Dec 14, 2022 - Major Announcement From Trump, America Needs A Superhero

The [DS] is panicking over the information that EM has been releasing. EM says that they now have communications between Fauci and Twitter. The election rigging has now been brought out into the open, people see how the elections were manipulated. Kari Lakes case might end up helping Trump. Slowly but surely the [DS] crimes are being exposed, child exploitation, child tracking, pedophilia, election rigging, overthrowing the US Government, pandemic fraud etc.The [DS] is a trapped animal and Trump is making an announcement, America needs a hero he says, [DS] readies ammunition, [FF].

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

