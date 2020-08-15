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International Weather Wars - 15 August 2020 - HAARP - Geo Engineering - Weather Modification
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111 views • August 16, 2020
Featuring
Alberta, Canada - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.reddeeradvocate.com/news/welcome-to-canadas-hail-alley/
Malaysia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://themalaysianreserve.com/2020/07/30/palm-oil-players-urged-to-step-up-game-to-eradicate-haze/
Oxford, UK - Geo Engineering report
https://oxfordre.com/climatescience/view/10.1093/acrefore/9780190228620.001.0001/acrefore-9780190228620-e-815
India - SAI - Stratospheric Aerosol Innjection
https://pledgetimes.com/according-to-rovaniemi-researcher-local-weather-change-might-assist-the-world-financial-system-which-is-shaken-by-carbon-launched-from-permafrost/
UAE - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2020/07/30/sunny-weather-during-eid-holidays-ncm
HIPAS - Fairbanks, Alaska
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HIPAS_Observatory
HAARP - Arecibo, Puerto Rico
http://www.arrl.org/news/haarp-like-ionospheric-research-project-underway-at-arecibo-observatory
Soera/Sura - Duga Facility, Russia
https://www.amusingplanet.com/2017/12/the-russian-woodpecker.html
HAARP Locations
17 January 2010 at 04:45
Sources : GoogleEarth &
http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread504701/pg1
Nerc MST Radar Facility
NMRF
HAARP Like Facility
+52° 25' 28.26", -4° 00' 19.59"
Capel Dewi, Carmarthenshire, Wales, United Kingdom
near Aberystwyth, Wales, UK
HAARP like facility, Area 51, 37,29,21.57N 116,12,48.28W
HAARP , Alaska
HIPAS , Fairbanks Alaska
American HAARP , Arecibo, Puerto Rico
The first American 'HAARP':
Platteville Atmospheric Observatory , Wisconsin
HAARP Like Facility
+40° 10' 54", -104° 43' 30"
The European EISCAT installation in Tromso, Norway.
Tromsø 931 MHz Ultra High Frequency Radar
These signals are also received at Kiruna and Sodankylä
Soera/Sura near Vasilsoersk, about 100 km east of the city Nizjni Novgorod,
has an average (effective) Power of 190 MW over its shortest
wave
São Luiz Space Observatory
HAARP Like Facility
Cruzeiro Santa Bárbara, Sao Luis-MA, Brasil
-2° 35' 40.47", -44° 12' 35.90"
China Research Institute of Radiowave Propagation (CRIRP)
HAARP Like Facility
Ionospheric Laboratory
Ionospheric Laboratory, Xinjiang (Sinkiang) Region
40°24'15.91"N, 93°38'09.74"E
Australia HAARP like facility
Exmouth
21.54.22 S - 114.07.45 E
Jindalee Operational Radar Network
JORN
JP 2025
Laverton, West Australia
-28° 19' 36.29", +122° 0' 18.84"
Two Part System (Electronic Warfare & Radar Division - DSTO, Australia)
National MST Radar Facility
NMRF
HAARP Like Facility
+13° 27' 26.68", +79° 10' 30.74"
Gadanki, near Tirupati, in southern Andra Pradesh, India
Jicamarca Radio Observatory
HAARP Like Facility
Lima, Peru
11° 57' 04.82" S 78° 52' 27.43" W
Smaller complexes can be found in :
Doesjanbe, Tadzjikistan (1 GW)
Montsjegorsk / Apatity ( 10MW)
Nizjni Novgorod (20MW)
The station at Zmiev, near Charkov (25MW) is only used sporadically.
VHF and UHF radars at :
Arecibo, Puerto Rico;
Kwajalein, Marshall Islands;
Millstone Hill, Massachusetts;
Jicamarca, Peru.
URDF-3 (Unidentified Research and Development Facility-3)
Baikal-1, Semipalatinsk, Kazakhstan
50°10'12.69"N, 78°22'36.84"W
This first appeared as a CIA satellite image
The Russian Woodpecker
Duga Radar Array, Chenobyl, Ukraine
51°18'20.17"N, 30°04'02.60"E
Alberta, Canada - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.reddeeradvocate.com/news/welcome-to-canadas-hail-alley/
Malaysia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://themalaysianreserve.com/2020/07/30/palm-oil-players-urged-to-step-up-game-to-eradicate-haze/
Oxford, UK - Geo Engineering report
https://oxfordre.com/climatescience/view/10.1093/acrefore/9780190228620.001.0001/acrefore-9780190228620-e-815
India - SAI - Stratospheric Aerosol Innjection
https://pledgetimes.com/according-to-rovaniemi-researcher-local-weather-change-might-assist-the-world-financial-system-which-is-shaken-by-carbon-launched-from-permafrost/
UAE - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2020/07/30/sunny-weather-during-eid-holidays-ncm
HIPAS - Fairbanks, Alaska
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HIPAS_Observatory
HAARP - Arecibo, Puerto Rico
http://www.arrl.org/news/haarp-like-ionospheric-research-project-underway-at-arecibo-observatory
Soera/Sura - Duga Facility, Russia
https://www.amusingplanet.com/2017/12/the-russian-woodpecker.html
HAARP Locations
17 January 2010 at 04:45
Sources : GoogleEarth &
http://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread504701/pg1
Nerc MST Radar Facility
NMRF
HAARP Like Facility
+52° 25' 28.26", -4° 00' 19.59"
Capel Dewi, Carmarthenshire, Wales, United Kingdom
near Aberystwyth, Wales, UK
HAARP like facility, Area 51, 37,29,21.57N 116,12,48.28W
HAARP , Alaska
HIPAS , Fairbanks Alaska
American HAARP , Arecibo, Puerto Rico
The first American 'HAARP':
Platteville Atmospheric Observatory , Wisconsin
HAARP Like Facility
+40° 10' 54", -104° 43' 30"
The European EISCAT installation in Tromso, Norway.
Tromsø 931 MHz Ultra High Frequency Radar
These signals are also received at Kiruna and Sodankylä
Soera/Sura near Vasilsoersk, about 100 km east of the city Nizjni Novgorod,
has an average (effective) Power of 190 MW over its shortest
wave
São Luiz Space Observatory
HAARP Like Facility
Cruzeiro Santa Bárbara, Sao Luis-MA, Brasil
-2° 35' 40.47", -44° 12' 35.90"
China Research Institute of Radiowave Propagation (CRIRP)
HAARP Like Facility
Ionospheric Laboratory
Ionospheric Laboratory, Xinjiang (Sinkiang) Region
40°24'15.91"N, 93°38'09.74"E
Australia HAARP like facility
Exmouth
21.54.22 S - 114.07.45 E
Jindalee Operational Radar Network
JORN
JP 2025
Laverton, West Australia
-28° 19' 36.29", +122° 0' 18.84"
Two Part System (Electronic Warfare & Radar Division - DSTO, Australia)
National MST Radar Facility
NMRF
HAARP Like Facility
+13° 27' 26.68", +79° 10' 30.74"
Gadanki, near Tirupati, in southern Andra Pradesh, India
Jicamarca Radio Observatory
HAARP Like Facility
Lima, Peru
11° 57' 04.82" S 78° 52' 27.43" W
Smaller complexes can be found in :
Doesjanbe, Tadzjikistan (1 GW)
Montsjegorsk / Apatity ( 10MW)
Nizjni Novgorod (20MW)
The station at Zmiev, near Charkov (25MW) is only used sporadically.
VHF and UHF radars at :
Arecibo, Puerto Rico;
Kwajalein, Marshall Islands;
Millstone Hill, Massachusetts;
Jicamarca, Peru.
URDF-3 (Unidentified Research and Development Facility-3)
Baikal-1, Semipalatinsk, Kazakhstan
50°10'12.69"N, 78°22'36.84"W
This first appeared as a CIA satellite image
The Russian Woodpecker
Duga Radar Array, Chenobyl, Ukraine
51°18'20.17"N, 30°04'02.60"E
Keywords
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