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Rationing & Shortages of Infant Formula, Meats and Oils Begins
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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4268 views • April 14, 2022
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Lexicon and headlines across the globe are now substituting Limit of Two to Rationing, a huge uptick in fueling panic buying. Supply Chains are twisting into longer and longer delays and bans of diesel & gasoline vehicles are coming.


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